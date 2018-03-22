Michael and Joyce Cross of Van Wert recently sponsored the first sculpture installation in the upcoming Wassenberg Art Park.

Bandit the Thieving Raccoon has been permanently attached to the footbridge crossing Town Creek and will welcome pedestrians as they cross from Central Avenue to the future Wassenberg Art Park. Construction on the park itself is scheduled for mid-April and will feature glow-in-the-dark sidewalks, a grain bin concession stand, a circular green space, and flowering shade structures.

Funds were raised by the community for the patterned, glowing sidewalks by a Go-Fund-Me campaign. A small amphitheater constructed from a shipping container and additional shade structures and interactive sculptures are planned for the future.

