Print for later

Tweet about it

Van Wert independent sports

For the 24th consecutive year, radio station WKSD 99.7FM will broadcast the entire Boys Basketball State Tournament – 12 games over the course of three days. Games will also stream live at www.thevwindependent.com.

Below is the broadcast schedule:

Thursday March 22

Division IV (Announcers: Kenny Stabler and Jason Williamson)

Berlin Hiland (23-5) vs.Willoughby Cornerstone Christian (20-7), pregame at 955 a.m., tipoff at 10:45 a.m.

Pandora-Gilboa (26-1) vs. Maria Stein Marion Local (23-4), pregame at 1:10 p.m., tipoff at 2:00 p.m.

Division III (Announcers: Scott Alan and Ron Burt)

Cle. Hts. Lutheran East (14-13) vs. Cin. Deer Park (27-0), pregame at 4:25 p.m., tipoff at 5:15 p.m.

Canal Winchester Harvest Prep (28-0) vs. Cols. Africentric (20-6), pregame 7:40 p.m., tipoff at 8:30 p.m.

Friday, March 23

Division II (Announcers: Kenny Stabler and Jason Williamson)

Trotwood-Madison (25-3) vs. Byesville Meadowbrook (22-6), pregame at 9:55 a.m., tipoff at 10:45 a.m.

Lexington (23-5) vs. Akron St. Vincent-St. Mary (19-8), pregame at 1:10 p.m., tipoff at 2:00 p.m.

Division I (Announcers: Scott Alan and Ron Burt)

Cincinnati Archbishop Moeller (25-3) vs. Lorain (22-5), pregame at 4:25 p.m., tipoff at 5:15 p.m.

Pickerington Central (18-8) vs. Solon (26-1), pregame at 7:40 p.m., tipoff at 8:30 p.m.

Saturday, March 24

Division IV championship game (9:55 a.m., 10:45 a.m., Kenny Stabler and Jason Williamson)

Division III championship game (1:10 p.m., 2 p.m., Scott Alan and Ron Burt)

Division II championship game (4:25 p.m., 5:15 p.m., Kenny Stabler and Jason Williamson)

Division I championship game (7:40 p.m., 8:30 p.m., Scott Alan and Ron Burt)