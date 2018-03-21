Well, it happened this past Saturday- the sleeper concert of the year. It seems one occurs once every year or two. This time it was Chloe Agnew and the Atlanta Pops. No matter how much publicity you put out, people don’t recognize the name and therefore make the judgement they aren’t interested in seeing it because they don’t think they will enjoy it.

Here is how a Niswonger volunteer explained her experience in a Facebook posting:

“The Atlanta Pops Orchestra performed with Chloe Agnew. If you were like me, I did not recognize the talent names and I usually turn away from the word orchestra, but what a mistake I would have made if I would have volunteered and not stayed for the performance. Chloe Agnew is a young Irish woman who started her career at age 11. She was a Celtic Woman for 10 years and probably has the most beautiful voice I have ever heard. Not only did we share in the music of the Atlanta Pops but an Irish tenor who sang with her so beautifully was also part of the concert. This truly was a wonderful unexpected show. And to those PAC-goers that passed on last night’s performance, you really passed on a great show. What I have learned from this experience is that I should research carefully the performance before I disregard it.“

I think it’s better to hear the sermon preached from different people occasionally rather than from the same old preacher all the time. After all, I probably am biased because I booked them!

Our mission at the Niswonger is to inspire, entertain, and educate. I feel no better gratitude than when we are able to introduce an audience to new performers they may have never known. There are so many more talented (and entertaining) performers out there than what we see and realize. I guess this is the education part of our mission. And for those who were there, it was so inspiring too!

There will be more to come and I hope you will give some of the concerts a chance, even when you don’t think you’ll like it because you don’t know them. Most often, you will be like this PAC volunteer and be glad you did.

It may not feel like it, but spring is here! The Fountain Park Summer Music Series has been announced and The Van Wert County Foundation office is taking names of non-profit organizations wanting to be considered to serve food at one of its concerts. Call 419.238.1743, stop by at 138 E. Main St., or email me at paulhoverman@gmail.com to have your organizations name included in the lottery. The selection will be done on April 2 and names will be received throughout this month.

Next up at the Niswonger? Kenny G this Saturday. It is sold out, but I hope you enjoy the concert if you have a ticket. You might try checking when the box office opens at 6:30 p.m. before the concert. Performer holds are sometimes released and you could get an excellent seat. No guarantees, but a chance!

FINÉ.