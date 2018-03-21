Van Wert Lodge 1197, Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks, participated in an Eagle Scout Court of Honor for Chase Forwerck on March 17. Forwerck is a member of Boy Scout Troop 45, sponsored by Trinity Lutheran Church in Convoy. Forwerck was presented an American flag and an Eagle Scout certificate from the Elks, and he also received a letter of commendation and a special citation from Elks Grand Exalted Ruler (national president) Malcolm J. McPherson Jr. Representing the Van Wert Lodge at the ceremony was Lodge Scouting Liaison Michael C. Stanley (left) and former exalted ruler and lodge organist Linda J. Stanley (not pictured). Also in the photo is Forwerck and Greg Amstutz, representing the Old Sycamore District, Boy Scouts of America. Elks photo