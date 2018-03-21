Christie Lynn Ridenour, 52, of Van Wert, died at 12:57 p.m. Tuesday, March 20, 2018, at Lutheran Hospital of Indiana in Fort Wayne, Indiana.

She was born August 21, 1965, in Van Wert, the daughter of Gretna L. (Dempsey) Stevens, who preceded her in death, and Donald W. (Linda Brown) Stevens, who survives in Decatur, Indiana. She married Keith Ridenour and he survives in Van Wert.

Other survivors include her children, Jeff (Colleen Valentine) Ridenour and Britney (Jason Long) Ridenour, both of Van Wert; two grandchildren, Aleah and Avianna Long; two sisters, Melanie (Tom) Norman and Vanessa Stevens, both of Van Wert; 13 nieces and nephews, Tommy Norman, Travis Norman, Tyler Norman, Tanner Norman, Chazz Roger, Jamie Ridenour, Casie Scott, Aaron Bruns, Misty Couch, Hannah Ridenour, Misty Hilleary, Katie Coplin, and Amanda Coplin; many great-nieces and nephews; her mother- and father-in-law, Ray and Imogene Ridenour; a brother-in-law, Steve Ridenour; two sisters-in-law, Cheryl (Mike) Bruns and Meisa (Doug) Coplin; and her beloved Chihuahuas, Precious, Super, and Lucky.

She was a landlord, homemaker, and had previously worked at Ohio City Manufacturing. Christie enjoyed shooting pool, camping, garage sales, “girl nights out”, and taking cruises, but most of all she enjoyed her grandchildren and family.

Funeral services will be held at 6 p.m. Saturday, March 24, at Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home & Crematory in Van Wert, with Pastor Chuck Oliver officiating.

Visitation will be from 1-6 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home.

Preferred memorials: To the family.

Condolences may be expressed at www.alspachgearhart.com.