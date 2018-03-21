VW independent/submitted information

DEFIANCE — The Northwestern Ohio Community Action Commission (NOCAC) is seeking applicants to join the AmeriCorps VISTA program and support the Financial Empowerment Program (FEP).

AmeriCorps VISTAs (Volunteers in Service to America) are members of a national service program dedicated to fighting poverty in America. NOCAC’s Financial Empowerment Program is a continuum of services to increase the financial health and stability of low-income households.

FEP is currently looking for a motivated individual with a desire to help people. The VISTA participant will help recruit families, build partnerships, and support program development. The start date for this position, located in Defiance, is June 22. AmeriCorps VISTA members serve a term of one year working a minimum of 37½ hours per week. Additionally, VISTAs are able to attend school or work while completing their term of service.

Benefits of the AmeriCorps VISTA program include: a monthly living stipend paid biweekly, an end of service award of $5,920 for education or a cash stipend of $1,800, paid time off and vacation, as well as professional development opportunities. This program is a great way to gain professional experience, give back to the community, and earn money for school.

Interested individuals should contact Dustin Fuller, Financial Empowerment Program coordinator, at 419. 990.5136, extension 3114, or by email at dfuller@nocac.org. Additional information can also be found at www.ohiofoodbanks.org/recruitment.