VW independent/submitted information

WREN — The Wren Christmas Society will be holding a soup and sandwich fundraiser from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. Sunday, April 8, at The Building in Wren.

The menu will include a choice of soup, sandwich, drink, and dessert. Cost of the meal is a freewill donation. Carryout will be available.

The money raised will be used to add to Wren’s community Christmas display, and replace light strands and bulbs. Direct any questions to Karen at 419.495.2623.