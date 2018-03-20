Marilyn H. Etzler, 88, of Van Wert, passed away at 9:37 a.m. Monday, March 19, 2018, at Hearth & Home of Van Wert.

She was born November 23, 1929, in Van Wert, the daughter of Luther D. and Luella M. (Nofer) Carlo, who both preceded her in death. On March 11, 1951, she married G. Edwin “Ed” Etzler, died May 5, 2008. She was also preceded in death by a sister, Gloria Bauer.

Survivors include two daughters, June (Neil) Bolenbaugh of Chagrin Falls and Sally Habib of Centerville; a son, Daniel E. (Kamie) Etzler of Andover, Kansas; four grandchildren, Amy (Brad) Pausche of Brecksville, Todd (Chelsea) Bolenbaugh of Marysville, Jon Habib of Xenia, and Julie Etzler of Wichita, Kansas; and five great-grandchildren, Charlie, Callie, and Jack Pausche, and Bryce and Zoey Bolenbaugh.

Marilyn was a 1947 graduate of Van Wert High School. She was a member of St. Mark’s Lutheran Church, where she had been a substitute organist, active in the Ruth-Eunice Circle, and the Piecemakers quilting group.

Music was a major part of her life, as she taught piano to scores of young people for over 40 years. She accompanied Vaudeville-style shows at Lincolnview Local Schools in the early 1970s and played for many students at music contests. She also played the organ for the Lincolnview High School graduation exercises for many years. She also was a substitute organist at other area churches, as well as playing for weddings and other occasions. Marilyn was a member of the Ohio Music Educators Association and was an early member of the Van Wert County Community Concert Association.

She and her husband were widely known for creating and driving Etzler’s Sheep Driving Teams from 1976 to 2000. The teams featured eight Hampshire sheep that wore Marilyn’s handmade costumes as they entertained parade and festival audiences in 14 states.

Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, March 23, at St. Mark’s Lutheran Church, with the Rev. William C. Haggis II officiating. Burial will follow in Woodland Cemetery in Van Wert.

Visitation is from 2-8 p.m. Thursday, March 22, at Cowan & Son Funeral Home in Van Wert, and an hour prior to services Friday at the church.



Preferred memorials: St. Mark’s Lutheran Church or the Niswonger Performing Arts Center of Northwest Ohio.

Condolences may be expressed at cowanfuneralhome.com.