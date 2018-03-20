DAVE MOSIER/independent editor

The Lincolnview Local Board of Education approved a resolution supporting an Ohio School Boards Association resolution on school safety, appointed Board President Michelle Gorman as board representative to the Vantage Board of Education, provided an update on the district’s community center project, and talked about the need to renew the district’s permanent improvement levy during its March meeting on Monday.

The board unanimously approved the OSBA resolution, which calls for the Ohio General Assembly to prioritize the protection of students and school employees by passing legislation that would fund mental health services, school resource officers, and other security measures.

Superintendent Jeff Snyder noted that, while Lincolnview currently shares a school resource officer from the Van Wert County Sheriff’s Office with Crestview Local Schools, although a full-time officer would be preferable, if possible.

“We will have more conversation with (Sheriff Thomas Riggenbach), because we do share, and how we move forward with (getting a full-time officer) is a conversation we continue to have,” Snyder added. “Safety is always something we’re talking about, and how to improve … and we will continue to do that.”

The board also approved appointing Gorman to replace Eric Germann on the Vantage board. Germann had noted that his job now requires more travel, making it difficult for him to maintain his commitment to attend Vantage board meetings.

During his report, Snyder also provided an update on the community center project, noting that the concrete floor of the facility was recently poured by the contractor. The superintendent said cold weather had slowed work a bit recently, but noted the facility was still on track for completion in June.

Treasurer Troy Bowersock reminded the board that the district’s permanent improvement levy was on the ballot in November, noting that the levy, which was first passed in 1974, was needed for facility repairs and improvements. The levy is up for renewal every five years.

Snyder said PI levy-funded projects include LED lighting in district buildings, parking lot resurfacing, new flooring and upgraded restrooms in the elementary building, now the oldest school facility in the district, and a new school van.

The superintendent also noted that the levy must be used for facility improvements and long-term equipment purchases, and cannot be used for employee salaries or benefits.

Lincolnview board members also recognized the Lincolnview Student Council for its leadership in the Rivals United fundraiser Lincolnview does in conjunction with Crestview Local Schools. The two schools raised a total of more than $32,000 this year for the United Way, which Snyder said was significantly more than any other fundraiser for the organization, other than major company capital campaigns. Lincolnview again won the friendly competition with $17,736.39 raised, while Crestview raised $15,103.80 this year.

United Way was so pleased with the totals that it provided each school with $1,000 it could spend on a project of its own. Lincolnview donated $500 each to the Latchkey program and Middle Point Ballpark Association.

The board also honored Lincolnview eighth-grader Una Van Wynsberghe for earning a trip to the Scripps Howard National Spelling Bee for the third year in a row.

High School Principal Brad Mendenhall talked about a number of activities being undertaken by high school students today. In addition to sophomores taking the pre-ACT college entrance test and juniors taking the ACT test, high school students will be visiting area businesses, touring the Delphos Career Connections facility, and participating in a number of community service projects in the area, including the Van Wert County Humane Society, mobile food banks at Lifehouse and Trinity Friends churches, working on a Habitat for Humanity project, and projects for the Van Wert Parks Department and Van Wert County Council on Aging.

In other action, the board:

Heard a request from former girls’ soccer coach Tyson Thatcher to reconsider maintaining the program during the upcoming school year. Insufficient participation and the lack of a coach had resulted in the board deciding to combine the boys’ and girls’ soccer teams. Only 12 girls had initially signed up to play soccer (11 are needed for a team), while Thatcher had resigned as coach after several years. Although Thatcher brought a list of 20 girls who had committed to playing soccer, the board was leery that all would actually come out for the team next year. Also, a coach is needed before the program can be reinstated.

Accepted, with thanks, a $1,213 donation from the Lincolnview High School Class of 1981 and the Keith Weldy family to be used by the Lincolnview FFA chapter.

Honored the cheerleading squad, which won a recent state cheerleading competition.

Honored the choir for earning a “superior” (I) rating and the band for earning an “excellent” (II) rating at the recent OMEA district band and choir competition held at the Niswonger Performing Arts Center of Northwest Ohio.

Approved the school calendar for the 2018-19 school year.

Went into executive session to discuss contract negotiations, with no action taken following the session. Several employees also attended the meeting to show their support of the board coming up with new classified and certified employee contracts.

The next meeting of the Lincolnview Local Board of Education will be at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 25, in the Neubrecht Lecture Hall.