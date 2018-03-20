The Lincolnview girls’ basketball program recently celebrated the end of their season with their awards banquet. Special award winners (pictured above) were: Maddie Gorman (Most Improved Player), Olivia Gorman was named (Most Valuable Player), and Lakin Brant (Lancer Award). Seven girls (pictured below) were presented with the NWC Scholar Athlete Award: Frankie Carey, Kayla Schimmoeller, Alena Looser, Olivia Gorman, Maddie Gorman, Adia Welch, and Lakin Brant.Carey, Olivia Gorman, Maddie Gorman, Looser, Schimmoeller, and Brant were presented their third year varsity awards, while Sierra Adams and Welch earned first year varsity letters. Lana Carey and Jordan Decker earned second year junior varsity awards and Dylann Carey, Brianna Ebel, Annie Mendenhall, Sami Sellers, Madysen Glossett, and Hanna Young earned first year junior varsity awards. The Lady Lancers finished the season 12-13 and were sectional champions. The junior varsity team was co-champs of the NWC, finishing the season 16-5 overall. photos submitted