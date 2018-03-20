VW independent/submitted information

Just a reminder that the deadline to purchase tree seedlings and flower seeds from the Van Wert Soil and Water Conservation District is this Friday, March 23. The seedlings are available in packets of 10 at a minimal cost.

The following seedling species are available: American arborvitae, Austrian pine, Colorado blue spruce, Eastern white pine, Norway spruce, Eastern red cedar, black cherry, black walnut, pin oak, pond cypress, red bud, sawtooth oak, tulip poplar, and white flowering dogwood.

Two seed packets are available: Wildflower Seed and Bird and Butterfly Seed.

The 1-ounce Wildflower Seed packet contains two different annual and 17 different perennial species adapted for this area and will cover 300 square feet. The 1-ounce Bird and Butterfly Seed packet contains 18 different annual and five different perennial varieties and will cover 300 square feet.

New this year are four semi-dwarf fruit tree varieties: Honeycrisp apple, gala apple, red haven peach, and Bartlett pear. The fruit trees are ordered individually and are 4-6 feet in height, with a trunk five-eighths of an inch in diameter.

This program is open to the public. Order forms are available in the SWCD office, 1185 Professional Drive, in Van Wert, on the SWCD website at www.vanwertswcd.org or by calling 419.238.9591. The delivery date is mid-April. Payment (cash or check) is required when placing the order.