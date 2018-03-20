Van Wert independent sports

The popular Van Wert independent/Northwest Ohio Welch Trophy “Student Athlete of the Week” award will return in April. All area spring sports coaches (baseball, softball, track and field and tennis) and athletic directors may submit nominations for the award by emailing sports@thevwindependent.com. One name will be drawn each week and the winner will receive a T-shirt courtesy of Northwest Ohio Welch Trophy in Van Wert. A different winner will be featured each Friday in April, May and early June at www.thevwindependent.com sports.