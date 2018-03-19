VW independent/submitted information

Van Wert High School Theatre invites the general public to attend its “Let’s Go Fly a Kite” event on Saturday, April 7, from 2-4 p.m., in the lobby of the Niswonger Performing Arts Center of Northwest Ohio in support of VWHS’s spring musical, Mary Poppins.

Fly kites outdoors, build and decorate one’s own kite to take home, and take photos with Mary Poppins and the rest of the cast. All those in attendance will also be able to enter their name in a drawing to win four Orchestra Center reserved tickets to the winner’s choice of show night (April 12-14).

Sponsor for the event is State Farm Insurance agent Tisha Fast.