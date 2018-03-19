DAVE MOSIER/independent editor

The local chapter of the American Red Cross was at Lee Kinstle’s GM Sales & Service on Saturday in order to provide a number of preparedness activities in celebration of Red Cross Month in March.

Derek Stemen, executive director for the area chapter, which operates in Allen, Auglaize, Hancock, Hardin, Putnam, and Van Wert counties, said Saturday that, while the weather wasn’t great on Saturday, the event brought out a nice turnout of local children and their parents to learn “hands only” CPR, get their faces painted, and find out about a number of other Red Cross activities and functions.

Gene Border, who certifies in all six chapter counties for CPR, first aid, and the use of AED defibrillators, while also teaching youths ages 11-15 how to be babysitters and basic life support, was on hand to provide instruction to local children.

“Ever since 1943, President Franklin D. Roosevelt issued as Red Cross Month in honor of our volunteers and all they do,” Stemen said. “So we said what a great time to come together with all our volunteers and do a preparedness event for the community.”

In addition to “hands only” CPR, kids had the opportunity to learn about tornado and fire safety and to make cards for members of the military.

“It was really just kind of an overview and introducing the community to all the great things we do in the community, including disaster relief with the fire department and many of our great first responders in the community,” Stemen said.

In addition to the children’s events, the Red Cross also held a 5K run in the snow and chilly weather prior to kick off Saturday’s preparedness event.