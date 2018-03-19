Irish musician Chloe Agnew brought Celtic music — and a lot more — to the Niswonger Performing Arts Center of Northwest Ohio on St. Patrick’s Day as she and the Atlanta Pops Symphony Orchestra performed for a large crowd Saturday with a variety of music that not only included some beautiful Celtic music, from Broadway and classical selections as well. Joining her was Irish tenor Dermot Kiernan and former Riverdancer Scott Porter. Dave Mosier/Van Wert independent