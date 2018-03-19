Print for later

OHSAA information

COLUMBUS — The Ohio High School Athletic Association has announced the pairings and other information for this week’s boys basketball state tournament, which begins Thursday morning at the Jerome Schottenstein Center.

Division IV

No. 8 Berlin Hiland (23-5) vs. No. 9 Willoughby Cornerstone Christian (20-7), Thursday at 10:45 a.m.

Pandora-Gilboa (26-1) vs. Maria Stein Marion Local (23-4), Thursday at 2 p.m.

State Final: Saturday at 10:45 a.m.

Division III

Cle. Hts. Lutheran East (14-13) vs. No. 2 Cin. Deer Park (27-0), Thursday at 5:15 p.m.

No. 1 Canal Winchester Harvest Prep (28-0) vs. No. 10 Cols. Africentric (20-6), Thursday at 8:30 p.m.

State Final: Saturday at 2 p.m.

Division II

No. 5 Trotwood-Madison (25-3) vs. Byesville Meadowbrook (22-6), Friday at 10:45 a.m.

Lexington (23-5) vs. No. 9 Akron St. Vincent-St. Mary (19-8), Friday at 2 p.m.

State Final: Saturday at 5:15 p.m.

Division I

No. 2 Cin. Archbishop Moeller (25-3) vs. Lorain (22-5), Friday at 5:15 p.m.

Pickerington Central (18-8) vs. No. 1 Solon (26-1), Friday at 8:30 p.m.

State Final: Saturday at 8:30 p.m.

Due to several construction projects underway on campus, parking around the Schottenstein Center during business hours on Thursday and Friday will be affected. Fans should allow extra time for getting to the arena and parking.