VW independent/submitted information

The lowest gasoline prices in the Van Wert community increased closer to the higher prices on Sunday as the price leader, Murphy USA in the Towne Center Shopping Center, increased its per gallon unleaded gasoline prices to $2.32 a gallon, up from $2.17 a gallon last week.

Lassus Handy Dandy and the One Stop Shop, both on North Washington Street, had the second lowest price at $2.35 per gallon, while the remaining service stations: the Pak-A-Sak Marathon stations on North Washington and South Shannon streets, the Shell station on South Washington Street, the Marathon station at the Brookside Convenience Store on West Main Street, and the Sunoco station at the Short Stop on East Main Street all had gasoline at $2.39 a gallon.

The average price of gasoline in Van Wert was still lower than the statewide average, which includes 3.1 cents per gallon to $2.43 on Sunday, according to GasBuddy’s daily survey of 5,345 gas outlets in Ohio. This compares with the national average, which has increased 2.5 cents per gallon in the last week to $2.54 per gallon, according to gasoline price website GasBuddy.com.

Including the change in gas prices in Ohio during the past week, prices Sunday were 23.8 cents per gallon higher than the same day one year ago and are 14 cents per gallon higher than a month ago. The national average has increased 2.9 cents per gallon during the last month and stands 25.3 cents per gallon higher than this day one year ago.

“Gas prices remained mostly in check over the last week, yet the national average pushed higher as seasonal factors continue to weigh on the market, led by jumps at the pump in some Great Lakes states over the weekend,” said Patrick DeHaan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy. “The national average now stands at its highest level in over a month and is likely to continue moving higher in the weeks ahead as demand continues to recover from the winter blues and the transition to summer gasoline kicks into high gear.

“Overall, gas prices this spring will come in some 10-25 percent higher than a year ago, removing billions of dollars from other areas of the economy that will instead be funneled to the pump,” DeHaan noted.