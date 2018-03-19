Van Wert independent sports

COLUMBUS — Champions in four different divisions were crowned during the 43rd annual State Girls Basketball Tournament title games held Saturday at the Jerome Schottenstein Center.

Division IV

Minster (26-3) scored the final 16 points of the game and defeated Ottoville 63-48. Courtney Prenger led Minster with 17, while Bridget Landin, Amber Miller and Kasey Knippen each finished with 13 for Ottoville (27-3).

Division III

Columbus Africentric (27-3) jumped out to a 15-8 first quarter lead and held off Associated Press poll champion Versailles (28-2) 53-48. Africentric’s Alexia Smith led all scorers with 22 points.

Division II

Zia Cooke scored 33 points and pulled down 14 rebounds to lead Toledo Rogers to a 51-37 victory over Gilmour Academy. It was the first ever state title for the Lady Rams. Gilmour Academy’s Naz Hillmon set a Division II state record with 19 rebounds.

Division I

Pickerington Central captured a record seventh state championship with a 49-45 win over Solon. Madison Greene scored 17 points for the Lady Tigers, who previously won state titles in 1985, 1990, 1992, 1993, 1998 and 1999.