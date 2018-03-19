VW independent/submitted information

LIMA — For local residents who have been waiting until the last minute to buy Girl Scout Cookies, the final hour has arrived. As of March 25, the 2018 Girl Scout Cookie Program will end.

Satisfy those cookie cravings (and support local Girl Scouts) while time remains, because these tasty morsels won’t be available again until January 2019.

Through this coming Sunday evening, area residents can find their favorite Girl Scout cookies for sale at local businesses throughout the Lima area. Visit gswo.org/cookies to find a booth sale in the community, or download the Girl Scout Cookie Locator App for Apple and Android devices to search for local cookie sales booths.

This year’s eight cookie varieties include Thin Mints, Samoas, Tagalongs, Trefoils, Do-Si-Dos, Savannah Smiles, gluten free Toffee-Tastics, and Girl Scout S’mores.

Girl Scout Cookies are $4 per box, except the gluten-free Toffee-Tastics and Girl Scout S’mores cookie varieties, which are $5. All girls take cash or check payment and some accept credit cards.

Have food allergies, counting calories, or not a cookie eater? Consider donating boxes to Operation Cookie. Area residents can double their giving efforts by supporting Girl Scouts, who keep a portion of their earnings, and by sending a taste of home to military personnel serving overseas.

One hundred percent of the net revenue raised through Girl Scout Cookie sales in the Lima area stays with Girl Scouts of Western Ohio and its troops. As a result, customers who purchase Girl Scout Cookies are not only getting a delicious treat, they’re making an important investment in their communities and powering thousands of fun and impactful experiences for girls.

Go-getter girls wishing to join Girl Scouts and participate in the Girl Scout Cookie Program in 2019 can visit gswo.org/join or call the regional Girl Scout Service Center at 888.350.5090.