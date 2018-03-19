Anna Mae Bryan, 86, of Delphos, passed away Sunday, March 18, 2018, at Sarah Jane Living Center in Delphos.

She was born November 19, 1931, in New Canton, Illinois, the daughter of Walter and Thelma (Arnold) Stolte, who both preceded her in death. She married Vernon Bryan, who survives in Delphos.

Other survivors include a son, Douglas (Michelle) Bryan of Massillon; one brother, Donald (Darla) Stolte of Houston, Texas; two grandsons; and one great-grandson.

A son, David Bryan; and three brothers, Walter Stolte and twin brothers, William and Robert Stolte, also preceded her in death.

Graveside funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Thursday, March 22, at Walnut Grove Cemetery in Delphos.

Condolences may be expressed at www.harterandschier.com.