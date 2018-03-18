Richard J. “Jim” Taylor, 74, of Van Wert, died at 5:08 p.m. Thursday March 15, 2018, at St. Rita’s Medical Center in Lima.

He was born January 25, 1944, in Van Wert, the son of James Taylor Velma (Sites) Taylor, who both preceded him in death.

Survivors include three children, Michael Taylor, Nicole Bugh, and Robert Taylor, all of Van Wert; two brothers, Ronald (Connie) Taylor and Albert (Betty) Taylor, both of Van Wert; a sister, Jo Ann (Anthony) Lippi of Venedocia; eight grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.

A daughter, Misty Dawn Taylor; one grandson, Colton; and a sister, Ginger I. Black, also preceded him in death.

Graveside services will be held at 1 p.m. Tuesday, March 20, at Taylor Cemetery in rural Van Wert County. Graveside military honors will be rendered by combined units from American Legion Post 178 and Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 5803, both in Van Wert.

There will be no visitation.

Preferred memorials: To the family.