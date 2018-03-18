Ned Edward Clay, 96, of Van Wert, died at 11:45 a.m. Sunday, March 18, 2018, at Van Wert Manor in Van Wert.

He was born September 24, 1921, in Van Wert County, the son of Lester Lee and Estella (Caywood) Clay, who both preceded him in death.

His wife, Mary Lee (Mihm) Clay, preceded him in death on July 8, 2015.

Survivors include 10 children, Linda (John) Stutz of Van Wert, Sally (Paul) Ricker of Defiance, Dennis (Mary) Clay of St. Petersburg, Florida, David (Ellen) Clay of Fishers, Indiana, Gary (Melissa) Clay and Jane (Steve) Crawford, both of Van Wert, Michael (Linda) Clay of Convoy, Timothy (Jamie) Clay of Orange Park, Florida, Melissa “Missy” Clay and Amy Clay, both of Van Wert, and Scott Clay of Convoy; 20 grandchildren; and 20 great-grandchildren. He is also survived by Sherri Clay.

A sister, Ruth Leininger; and two half-sisters, Audrey Clay and Catherine Taylor, also preceded him in death.

Ned retired from Kennedy Manufacturing Company in Van Wert, and worked part-time at Cordel’s Open Air Market and Ley Equipment Company, both in Van Wert. He was a 1940 graduate of Rockford High School.

Services will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday, March 21, at Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home & Crematory in Van Wert. Burial will be in Woodland Cemetery in Van Wert.

Visitation is from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.

Preferred memorials: Van Wert Youth Baseball.