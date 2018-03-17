VW independent/submitted information

GKN Freight Services Inc. in Van Wert has begun using the shredding services of Thomas Edison Center in Van Wert. Company officials said the shredding services will help it meets its goal of protecting the environment from excess waste, and will also allow it to use this very valuable local resource. GKN Freight Services in Van Wert is the control tower for The Americas Region of GKN Group.

Thomas Edison Center is a nonprofit organization that provides services to adults with disabilities. Thomas Edison Center’s mission is to increase opportunities for individuals to learn, live, work, and play in the community.

In addition to mini trips and participating in activities, work is provided for individuals who are getting ready to seek community employment. Thomas Edison contracts with six different local companies for services that range from inspecting parts to small piece work. Thomas Edison also has shredding services, which continue to grow. All shredding is HIPAA compliant, safe, and secure.

Lawn care services are provided to individuals and businesses, starting in late March. Small moving and group cleaning is also available on an as-needed basis. As far as work opportunities, Thomas Edison has a variety of different options available.

In 1978, an adult program was established by Van Wert County Board of Developmental Disabilities. In 2015, Thomas Edison Adult Center became a private provider agency for adult day care services and vocational services.

A monthly calendar is made with many different activities and trips planned. Individuals have the chance to participate in activities of their choice. Each day is different. Some of the activities provided include swimming, bowling, bocce, darts, ping pong, foosball, air hockey, billiards, drumming, an exercise room, monthly tours, Wii tournaments, gaming, cooking, and monthly seasonal activities.

Thomas Edison participates in community events, does volunteer work, and is constantly striving to prepare individuals for anything that comes its way. To learn more, contact 419.238.1514.