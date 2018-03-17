Advisor Judy Wortman presented Bunny Hoppers 4-H Club President Abbey Brandford, and Vice President Maddy Lamb with the 4-H for Health Challenge Certificate. This award and certificate is presented to the Bunny Hoppers of Van Wert County for completing the 4-H Health Challenge. The challenge from The Ohio State University college of food agricultural and environmental science was to promote a healthy lifestyle through physical activities, and healthy eating at club meetings. The certificate, signed by Dr. Theresa Ferrari of The Ohio State University Extension, was one of only two presented in the county. photo provided