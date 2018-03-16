VW independent/submitted information

MIDDLE POINT — The Van Wert County Outdoorsmen Association will be hosting an M-1 Garand rifle match on Saturday, March 24, at the Van Wert County Outdoorsmen Club, 9063 Ringwald Road.

The safety briefing will be held at 9:15 a.m. and the match will start at 9:30 that morning. Any modern military rifle may be used, such as an M-1 Garand, AR-15, and similar rifles. Participants may use iron sights or scoped rifles. Once area residents shoot in the match, they will be eligible to purchase an M-1 Garand rifle from the CMP.

For those who do not have a rifle, the club has M-1 rifles to loan out to the public to use in this match. The club also has a National Match AR 15 for participants that might want to try it out. However, any military rifle may be used.

The cost to participate is $5, which is a target fee. For those who need to purchase ammo, the club has 30.06 ammo at a cost of $23 for 40 rounds. The AR-15 ammo is $18 for 40 rounds, which includes the target fee.

For more information, check out the organization’s website at www.vwoutdoorsmen.info or call 419.203.8662.