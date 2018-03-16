VW independent/submitted information

Van Wert County Hospital’s Leslie Wellness Center will be hosting an American Red Cross bloodmobile from 1-6 p.m. today.

Anyone 17 years of age (16 with parental permission) who weighs a minimum of 110 pounds, and is in good general health may be able to give blood.

Those wanting to donate should bring a positive form of identification (donor card or driver’s license) with them to the bloodmobile.

Those wanting to schedule an appointment can call 800.733.2767. Walk-ins are welcome, but appointments are encouraged. An online Rapid Pass can be accessed at www.redcross.org and printed out before donors come to the bloodmobile.