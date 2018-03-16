VW independent/submitted information

David L. Phlipot, CPCU, CIC, AU, joins Merkle Insurance Agency as its new commercial senior account manager.

A native of northwest Ohio, Phlipot and his wife, Cathy, moved to Van Wert in 1976. He attended Ball State University and has been serving the insurance needs of Van Wert area businesses and families for the past 42 years.

Over that time, Phlipot has developed experience in the commercial property and casualty, professional liability, governmental entities, and other specialty insurance markets. He has a passion for serving his clients and values the professional personal relationships he has developed over the years.

Phlipot has earned, and maintained, his Certified Insurance Counselor, Associate in Commercial Underwriting, and Chartered Property Casualty Underwriters designations.

“You must always continue to educate yourself on the new trends in the industry, and stay current on new coverages, to be of added value to your clients,” Phlipot said.

Family is always of utmost importance, and Phlipot and his wife have three children and four grandchildren. He is active in the Van Wert community, having served on the YMCA Board of Directors and the Van Wert Area Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors, and was a former member of Van Wert Rotary Club. He is a member of Van Wert Elks Lodge 1197, the Centurions Club, Willow Bend Country Club, Van Wert City Schools Booster Club, the Ball State University Football Lettermen’s Club, and he attends St. Mary of the Assumption Catholic Church in Van Wert.

“We appreciate Dave and the expertise he brings with him to lead our commercial department,” Kevin Merkle said.

Area residents with commercial insurance needs should call Phlipot at Merkle Insurance, 419.238.1976.

Merkle Insurance is a family-owned and operated insurance agency serving the Van Wert community for the past 42 years.