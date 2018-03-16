Van Wert independent

The Van Wert Area Chamber of Commerce held a ribboncutting on Thursday to celebrate the grand opening of Spherion Staffing Services, 147 E. Main St., Suite H, in Van Wert.

Spherion is a franchise company that offers employment services to companies in northwest Ohio, noted CEO Karen Grothouse, adding that the area franchise placed approximately 7,000 people at 250 different businesses in 2017.

“We’re just extremely excited about the opportunity to be here in Van Wert,” Grothouse said, adding that the company has had a number of placement opportunities in the community over the past few years, but Eaton Corporation’s current employment needs helped fuel the decision to locate an office here.

The local office will be managed by Ashley Merricle, former manager of the company’s St. Marys office, who said it was more convenient to locate an office here than have prospective employees drive to St. Marys for an interview.

“Eaton has a lot of openings, and with my office in St. Marys, it was really hard to get someone to drive 35 minutes to come over and do the orientation,” Merricle said. “I think we can really grow, and we have some other clients over here that are going to do better with having us (in Van Wert).”

Spherion is a full-service employment office that provides services to employers and prospective employees. Currently, the company has contracts with Honda Motors to provide workers to its Ohio-based plants and suppliers.