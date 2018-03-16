VW independent/submitted information

Home Health Care Solutions and Fountain Park Home Care has scheduled spring “Matter of Balance” classes free to public, held at the Leslie Wellness Center on Fox Road in Van Wert on Tuesdays, April 17 through May 22, from 1:30-3:30 p.m.

Classes are taught by occupational therapist Katie Moorman and Cherie Conrad, R.N., both certified instructors, through the Area Agency on Aging.

Many older adults experience concerns about falling and restrict their activities. A “Matter of Balance” is an award-winning program designed to manage falls and increase activity levels. This program emphasizes practical strategies to manage falls. Individuals will learn to:

View falls as controllable

Set personal goals for increasing activity

Make safety changes to reduce fall risks at home

Exercise program to increase strength and balance

Who should attend?

Anyone concerned about falls

Anyone interested in improving balance, flexibility, and strength

Anyone who has history of falls

Anyone restricting activities because of falling concerns

Call the Home Health Care Solutions office to register at 419.238.3133 between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. Class sizes are limited to 15 participants and organizers ask for a commitment of at least six weeks to get full benefits from class participation.

Follow up classes are offered at the Leslie Wellness Center, per staff availability, to continue additional balance education.