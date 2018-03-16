VW independent/submitted information

On Tuesday night, March 20, the Western Ohio Chapter of the Lincoln Highway Association will meet in Van Wert for dinner at 6 p.m. at Mi Ranchito Mexican Restaurant, 865 N. Washington St.

As it has done before, the restaurant will leave a own cozy spot to the back for the group. Those attending should let restaurant staff know they’re with the Lincoln Highway group (also don’t hesitate to arrive a bit early; a good sized group is expected for the meeting).

Around 7:15 or so, the association will reconvene at the Van Wert County Historical Society Annex, just several blocks south on North Washington Street, at the intersection with Third Street. The meeting will begin with a few short announcements, including details of the association’s upcoming state meeting in Canton on April 28.

The evening’s program will be presented by Daniel Groman of Bluffton, who will show a multimedia presentation of his recent trip spent visiting World War II military history sites in Europe. Groman toured with Beyond Band of Brothers Tours. Highlights of the program include visits to Normandy, the Battle of Britain sites, and Dunkirk.

As always, the public is invited to attend both the dinner and program, or just the program.