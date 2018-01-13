VW independent/submitted information

The YWCA of Van Wert County will be hosting a Hula Hoop Fitness Extravaganza at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, January 17. The event is free and open to the public, with pre-registration required.

One may register by calling 419.238.6639 or emailing jmcclain@ywcavanwertcounty.org. The first 10 people to pre-register will be entered into a drawing for a free prize. Space is limited, so register early. Those ages 12 and over are welcome (ages 12-17 with adult supervision).

Van Wert’s own Kara Doseck will be instructing this event. Doseck has over four years of hula hoop experience, plus dance and tumbling instructing experience at Kim Hohman’s DanceWorks.

“Hula hoop workouts are fun for all ages and are a great way to work the core, including back and hips,” Doseck stated. “I am excited to partner with the YWCA to provide this event to the public and introduce others to this passion of mine.”

Hoops will be provided, but participants are welcome to bring their own. The event is low-impact, high-energy, fitness-based, and available for beginners who just want to give hooping a try or for the experienced “hoopers” looking to get in a fabulously fun workout — all levels are welcome.

Donations will be accepted at the event for future fitness programs at the YWCA.

“We love to think outside of the box when planning fitness events and we thought a hula hoop event would be something fun and different,” stated YWCA Health and Wellness Coordinator J.J. McClain. “We aim to take an entire body approach to health and well-being — mind, body, and soul — and what a better way than through events like this.”

Information about the coed, 24/7 Fitness Center and other ongoing classes available at the YWCA of Van Wert County will also be at the event.

The YWCA is a non-profit organization and a United Way and Van Wert County Foundation agency.