VW independent/submitted information

U.S. Fifth District congressional candidate Todd Wolfrum of Van Wert filed his petition Wednesday at the Lucas County Board of Elections to be on the May primary ballot.

Wolfrum is seeking the seat of incumbent Bob Latta (R-Bowling Green). Despite being in Washington for a decade, Wolfrum says Latta has failed to become a leader who speaks out for his constituents. Wolfrum has been canvassing the Fifth District since August, visiting more than 11,500 houses while walking more than 650 miles in 50 towns over 84 days. He hears the concerns of the residents and he wants to be a voice for them in Washington, something that Latta has not done.

“My opponent is like most politicians; he was voted into office, then became a puppet for the lobbyists. He goes along with the establishment and even refused to support Trump when he became the Republican candidate for president,” Wolfrum said. “I want to make an impact when I get to Washington and represent northwest Ohio, not hide behind legacy and the establishment.”

During his door-to-door campaign, Wolfrum tells voters his views on taxes, health care and plan to join the Freedom Caucus. He identifies himself as a libertarian-leaning fiscal conservative who would relentlessly seek ways to cut spending and curtail the creep of government, if elected. Like most Americans, he wants the Washington Swamp drained of leaders who fail to represent the true values of their constituents.

Wolfrum plans to continue his walking campaigning and looks forward to other speaking engagements, where he can come to better understand the residents of the Fifth District. He can be contacted at toddwolfrum@gmail.com.

Wolfrum is a lifelong resident of northwest Ohio. He is serving his second term as Van Wert County commissioner, and is also a practicing attorney, business owner, and author. He is a graduate of Lincolnview High School, Bluffton College (now Bluffton University), and the University of Toledo College of Law, and currently resides with his wife and sons in rural Van Wert County.