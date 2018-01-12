Print for later

Tweet about it

Van Wert independent sports

Inclement weather has forced the postponement of a number of area basketball games scheduled for tonight.

All Western Buckeye League games, including Van Wert at Ottawa-Glandorf have been postponed. The Cougars and Titans have rescheduled their game for Monday, January 15.

Bluffton at Lincolnview has been postponed and rescheduled for February 6.

Allen East at Paulding has been postponed and rescheduled for Tuesday, January 16.

Delphos St. John’s at New Knoxville is postponed and will be made up on February 12.

Coldwater at Parkway has been postponed.

Tonight’s Edgerton at Wayne Trace girls’ game has been postponed, with a makeup date to be determined.