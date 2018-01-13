VW independent/submitted information

Sandra Freeman, coordinator of gifted education for the Western Buckeye Educational Service Center (ESC), announced that the 2018 Journal Gazette Van Wert County Spelling Bee will be held at 7 p.m. Monday, February 5, in the Marsh Foundation School Auditorium. The event is free and open to the public.

Thirteen contestants representing seven Van Wert County schools, grades 5-8, will compete for the honor of representing the county in the Journal Gazette Regional Spelling Bee, presented by STAR Financial Bank in Fort Wayne, Indiana on Saturday, March 3. The winner of the Regional contest will go on to compete in the National Spelling Bee in Washington, D.C.

Individual school champions are:

Crestview Elementary — Michaela Debbe, fifth grade.

Crestview Middle School — Tayla Myers, sixth grade; Wesyn Ludwig, seventh grade and Allison Dingus, eighth grade.

Lincolnview Elementary — Bennett Kill, fifth grade; and Samantha Schotters, sixth grade.

Lincolnview Junior High — Emma Klausing, seventh grade; and Una VanWynsberghe, eighth grade.

St. Mary of the Assumption School — Angela Mendoza, fifth grade.

Van Wert Elementary — Sophie Gearhart, fifth grade.

Van Wert Middle School — Lyndsey Heath, sixth grade; Lauren Black, seventh grade; and Meghan Jensen, eighth grade.

Doug Grooms, special services coordinator for the Van Wert City Schools, will be the pronouncer.

Judges for the Spelling Bee include Van Wert Middle School Principal Mark Bagley, St. Mary of the Assumption School Principal Dan Metzger, and Crestview Elementary Principal Kathy Mollenkopf.

Marsh Foundation School Principal Robbie Breese is in charge of the physical arrangements of the spelling bee.

Van Wert Federal Savings Bank sponsors the awards for the event, which include cash awards for the top three finishers and plaques for all the contestants.

Contestants are reminded to report to the Marsh Foundation School Library at 6:30 p.m. February 5.

For additional information, contact Freeman at the Western Buckeye ESC at 419.399.4711, or email her at sfreeman@wbesc.org.