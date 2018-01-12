The American Watercolor Society Exhibit is here! The trucks have thawed and the brilliant, warm colors are on the walls and a welcome relief from the palettes out our windows. The American Watercolor Society is an international based group that features a traveling exhibit annually. This is a prestigious exhibit, especially for our size of community. Please drop by and see these stunning works by this time-honored group, the American Watercolor Society. This exhibit will be on view through January 28.

The Wassenberg Art Center has been a staple of Van Wert for many years, since 1954 to be exact. Long before this, a solid vein of art has run through the community. In our February, curated exhibit, we want to see Van Wert represented in art. Do you own an old painting, drawing, or sculpture of a scene, building or event that took place in Van Wert? Do you currently render scenes of Van Wert in the above media?

If so, this exhibit is for you! Entry forms and all the details will be available very soon! Art entries will be accepted Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, February 2, 3, and 4, from 1-5 p.m. Entry is open to all artists 18 and older. A non-refundable fee of $15 for Wassenberg Art Center members or $20 for non-members entitles the artist to submit up to three entries. We’ll be having an opening party following the Van Wert Main Street Chocolate Walk, serving homemade soups, freshly baked bread, and featuring live music on our baby grand by Weston Thompson.

Art Classes:

Classic Watercolor: Tuesday mornings from 10 a.m. until noon. Ongoing. $40 art center member price/$45 regular price. Instructor: Pat Rayman. Materials required. Online sign up available.

ArtReach: We have openings available in both age groups and you can sign up anytime. Tuesdays (ages 7-11) and Thursdays (11 and up) 3:30-5 p.m. We are currently accepting students for this great, stress free after-school art program. Official forms are available online at wassenbergartcenter.org or at the Wassenberg Art Center office.

ArtNight: We will start back up with our regular ArtNights on Thursday, January 11 at 6 p.m. The featured project will be how to make a ceramic wine bottle topper. Project fee is $10. You are welcome to bring your own project or sign up for the project we feature. Additional instructors are being lined up to bring you varied choices. Enjoy a glass of wine or beer while you are here, hang out with friends, create and relax.

For more information on exhibits or to sign up for classes and events visit: wassenbergartcenter.org. The Wassenberg Art Center is located at 214 S. Washington St. (former Van Wert Armory). We can also be reached by telephone at 419.238.6837 or email at info@wassenbergartcenter.org .