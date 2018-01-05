VW independent/submitted information

The international Traveling Exhibition of the American Watercolor Society opens this Saturday, January 6, in the Wendel Gallery of Wassenberg Art Center in Van Wert. This is the 150th anniversary of the American Watercolor Society traveling show.

The collection can be viewed during regular gallery hours. which are Tuesday through Sunday, 1-5 p.m. Thursdays 1-9 p.m. Closed Mondays. The watercolors will be on view through January 28. Wassenberg Art Center exhibitions are free and open to the public.

The AWS annual exhibit is one of the premiere watercolor exhibitions in the world. More than 1,200 artists from throughout the United States and a dozen foreign countries submit their work to a panel of jurors chosen from signature members of the AWS. Of these submissions (one per artist), 138 paintings were selected for the entire exhibition.

Forty paintings from the show are selected to travel the United States for one year, and Wassenberg is one of the stops on the tour. For a complete schedule of the Traveling Exhibition and to see images of the prize-winning entries, visit www.americanwatercolorsociety.org.

While inclusion in this exhibition is itself an honor, participants also compete for the gold, silver, and bronze medals of honor, 11 other medals, and nearly $40,000 in prize money.

The American Watercolor Society is one of the oldest and most prestigious exhibition societies in the United States.

Election to the Society as a Signature Member is one of the most sought-after honors in the painting world. Membership has included many of the greatest names in painting throughout the history of the Society, including the great American Impressionist Childe Hassam, the well-known regionalists Edward Hopper and Charles Burchfield, virtually every member of the important “California School” of watercolorists, and everyone in between, up to and including the late great Andrew Wyeth.

The American Watercolor Society is located at 47 Fifth Ave., New York, New York. For more information, email info@americanwatercolorsociety.org or phone 212.206.8986

For more information on Wassenberg Art Center exhibits, events, or to sign up for classes, visit www.wassenbergartcenter.org, stop in at the center, 214 S. Washington St. in Van Wert, call 419.238.6837, or email info@wassenbergartcenter.org.