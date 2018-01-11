Submitted information

The Van Wert High School Swim team hosted St. Marys Memorial, Upper Sandusky and Ottawa-Glandorf at the Van Wert County YMCA on Tuesday. The meet was scored as a mini-invitational. The Cougar boys fell to St Marys, Ottawa-Glandorf and Upper Sandusky. The Cougar girls defeated St. Marys, but fell to Ottawa- Glandorf and Upper Sandusky. Both Ottawa-Glandorf teams defeated St. Marys and Upper Sandusky.

The senior swimmers were recognized in the opening segment of the meet, as this was the last home meet of the season. Pictured are Van Wert High School coaches and seniors Madison Turnwald, Emma Verville, Rebekah Fast, Brayden Cox, Stephen Hamblett and Dalton Heppeard.

Boys Results (all distances in meters –places include all three teams)

200 Medley Relay: 4th (2:20.02 –Brayden Cox, Noah Arend, Dalton Heppeard, Holden Reichert)

200 Freestyle: 6th (2:40.69- Stephen Hamblett), 7th (2:52.33- Brayden Cox)

200 Individual Medley: 2nd (2:41.92 – Noah Arend)

50 Freestyle: 4th (28.51 – Holden Reichert), 6th (29.53 – Dalton Heppeard)

100 Freestyle: 5th (1:05.93 Holden Reichert), 8th (1:24.37- Octavius Tucker)

400 Freestyle: 5th (6:06.94 – Brayden Cox)

200 Freestyle Relay: 3rd (1:55.34 –Holden Reichert, Noah Arend, Dalton Heppeard, Stephen Hamblett)

100 Backstroke: 6th (1:43.55 – Octavius Tucker)

100 Breaststroke: 5th (1:25.09 – Noah Arend), 7th (1:40.95 – Stephen Hamblett)

400 Freestyle Relay: 4th (4:59.03 – Dalton Heppeard, Octavius Tucker, Brayden Cox, Stephen Hamblett)

Girls Results (all distances in meters –places include all three teams)

200 Medley Relay: 4th (2:28.45 –Emma Verville, Rebekah Fast, Jamie Burenga, Madison Turnwald), 7th (3:01.96 –Rachel Spath, Allie Etter, Becky Rigdon, Olivia Kline)

200 Freestyle: 2nd (2:28.37 – Jamie Burenga), 4th (2:43.55- Noelle Heffner)

200 Individual Medley: 6th (3:13.87- Emma Verville), 7th (3:19.47 – Rebecca Fast)

50 Freestyle: 3rd (32.68- Madison Turnwald), 6th (33.59-Chloe Brake), JV (36.80 – Olivia Kline), (37.89 – Rachel Spath)

1 Meter Diving: 2nd (151.1 points – Madison Jarrett), 3rd (135.05 points – Adrianna Grothouse)

100 Butterfly: 6th (1:46.64 – Becky Rigdon)

100 Freestyle: 5th (1:13.91 – Madison Turnwald), 6th (1:17.75- Chloe Brake)

400 Freestyle: 4th (5:49.37- Noelle Heffner), 6th (6:28.00 – Allie Etter)

200 Freestyle Relay: 2nd (2:10.24 –Jamie Burenga, Madison Turnwald, Katie McVeigh, Chloe Brake), 7th (2:24.63 –Noelle Heffner, Becky Rigdon, Allie Etter, Rebekah Fast)

100 Backstroke: 3rd (1:18.08 – Jamie Burenga), 6th (1:22.61 – Emma Verville)

100 Breaststroke: 6th (1:37.69 – Katie McVaigh), 7th (1:39.91 – Rebeca Fast)

400 Freestyle Relay: 4th (5:08.20 –Chloe Brake, Katie McVaigh, Noelle Heffner, Emma Verville), 7th (5:47.28 –Allie Etter, Rachel Spath, Becky Rigdon, Olivia Kline)