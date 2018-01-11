VW independent/submitted information

On Saturday, January 20, the Van Wert Robotics Club and Van Wert High School will host its fourth Northern Ohio First Tech Challenge Robotics Competition.

Twenty-seven teams from Ohio and Michigan, nearly 300 young people, will compete with the goal of advancing to the state championship in Columbus. The event title sponsors are Central Insurance Company, APT Manufacturing Solutions, Alliance Automation, Van Wert Federal Savings Bank, University of Northwestern Ohio, Vancrest Health Care Center, and First Federal of Van Wert.

Opening ceremonies will begin at 10:15 a.m. in the high school gymnasium and the head to head competition will begin immediately after that. The event is free to the public and the community is invited to come out and support the highly successful robotics program. The tournament will last all afternoon, with the awards ceremony beginning at 6 that evening.

For further information about the competition, contact robotics mentors Bob Spath at b_spath@vwcs.net or Zane McElroy at z_mcelroy@vwcs.net or by phone at 419.230.9581.