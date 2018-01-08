Van Wert independent sports

FORT RECOVERY — The host Lady Indians defeated Van Wert 49-32 in girls’ non-conference basketball action on Saturday afternoon.

The middle two quarters were the difference. Leading 14-13 after one quarter, Fort Recovery outscored the Lady Cougars 15-9 in the second period to take a 29-22 halftime lead, then the Lady Indians enjoyed a 12-4 scoring advantage in the third quarter and led 41-26 entering the fourth quarter.

Abby Jackson led Van Wert with 10 points.

The loss dropped the Lady Cougars to 2-9 on the season, while Fort Recovery improved to 8-1.

Van Wert will host Ottawa-Glandorf (11-1) on Thursday and Lincolnview (4-6) on Saturday.