DAVE MOSIER/independent editor

Van Wert City Council welcomed a new member, and a new president, during its first meeting of the new year on Monday.

First-time At-Large Councilman Joel Penton and returning First Ward Councilman Jeff Agler joined re-elected City Council members Joi Mergy, Ken Markward, Steve Trittschuh, Warren Straley, and Bill Marshall in being sworn in by Van Wert Municipal Court Judge Jill Leatherman during a ceremony held prior to the regular Council meeting, while former at-large councilman Jon Tomlinson took the oath of office as Council president, replacing Pete Weir.

Several new committee assignments were also made by Tomlinson, with Penton to chair the Parks and Recreation Committee, Agler to chair the Property and Equipment Committee, Mergy will move from chairing the Finance Committee to replacing Tomlinson as chair of the Judiciary and Annexation Committee, and Markward will replace Mergy as Finance Committee chair.

Other committee chairs include Marshall, Health, Service and Safety Committee; Straley, Economic Development Committee; and Trittschuh, Streets and Alleys Committee.

Judge Leatherman also gave a brief report on Municipal Court activities, noting that cases were up 42 percent in 2017 over the previous year.

“That’s a substantial increase in case filings,” Judge Leatherman said, noting that cases had increased in all three of the court’s divisions: Civil, Criminal, and Traffic.

She also noted that hiring a magistrate, Diane French, was proving to be a good decision, since it has helped deal with the increased caseload.

Judge Leatherman also commended city officials for investing in the improvement bonds issued to pay for the purchase and renovation of the former First Financial Bank building on East Main Street as the new court facility, since the investment has provided revenue to the city.

During his report, Mayor Jerry Mazur noted his opinion that combining the city and county economic development entities has been a positive for local development efforts, as well as working with regional development entity Growth Partners.

He also said he feels that, with some staff reductions through attrition in the police, parks, and fire departments, as well as budget cost-cutting, the city should be able to stay in the black during 2018.

“We may be in a pretty stable position by 2019,” the mayor noted.

The mayor also answered what he said was confusion over trash and recycling collection, noting that, as of January 1, trash collection in the city will take place the same day as recycling collections. The mayor also noted that, as of now, four companies have registered with the city under new regulations to collect trash in the city, noting that he expects more companies to do so, since there were 11 companies collecting trash in the city in 2017.

Those registering must also have vehicles inspected and provide financial documentation as required by new city regulations.

During her report, City Auditor Martha Balyeat said the city is looking better than expected, with a General Fund carryover from 2017 of approximately $1 million. The better than expected showing was the result of budget cuts and increased tax and other revenue, the auditor noted.

Law Director John Hatcher noted that he was contracting with a collection agency to collect some of the approximately $300,000 owed in delinquent city taxes.

Council also decided not to pursue legislation that would remove the current 25-percent income tax credit for those who live in Van Wert and work elsewhere. Council had approved a 50-percent credit last year, but that credit was contingent on voters passing a proposed 0.28-percent income tax increase, which was defeated by voters in May and November.

Markward had then recommended that, to increase revenues, Council should look at eliminating the 25-percent tax credit as well. However, Council members decided at Monday’s meeting not to pursue that course of action, especially since many Ohio communities give a 100-percent tax credit to residents who work outside their community.

The next regularly-scheduled meeting of Van Wert City Council will be at 6:30 p.m. Monday, January 22, in Council Chambers on the second floor of the Municipal Building, 515 E. Main St.