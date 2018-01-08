Van Wert independent sports/submitted information

Van Wert’s bowling teams earned a varsity split, with the boys losing to Celina and the girls defeating Ottawa-Glandorf at Olympic Lanes on Saturday.

Celina 2819 Van Wert 2701 (boys)

The Cougars lost a tough match against Celina 2819-2701. High scores of the day were Derek Fanning (232,185), Nathan Bidlack (212,194), Steele Stabler (199) and Ian Ellis (193). Troy Weaks and Gavin Barnes also contributed to the team.

Van Wert’s junior varsity defeated Lima Senior 2347-2171. Van Wert was down 48 pins going into baker games, but the Cougars shot a 176 average and a season high baker game (202) to defeat Lima Senior by 176 pins.

High scores of the day were Jose Agular with his season high (178), and Zachary Stevens (171). Also contributing to the team were Sam Cassidy, Dante Jones, Max Laney, Nicholus McPhail and Collin Mosier.

Van Wert 2294 Celina 1823 (girls)

The Lady Cougars came away with a 2294-1823 West Ohio High School Bowling Conference/Western Buckeye League win against Ottawa-Glandorf on Saturday.

Top scores came came from Allison Hauter (165) Katie Hauter (156) and Lorrie Decker (234, 212).

Van Wert’s overall record stands 5-4 (3-3 WBL).

The junior varsity improved to 5-2 by defeating Celina 2086-1166. Top scores came from Allie Morrow (150, 179) and Makenzie Bowers (164, 201).

Both varsity teams will be back in action at Defiance today at 5 p.m.