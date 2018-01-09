VW independent/submitted information

Developmental screenings for children age 3-5 will be offered to residents of the following school districts in Van Wert County: Crestview, Delphos, Lincolnview, Parkway, Spencerville, and Wayne Trace. The screenings will be held at the Thomas Edison Early Childhood Center on Friday, February 16. Screening hours are 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Appointments can be made by calling Carol at Thomas Edison Preschool at 419.238.4019 between the hours of 8:30 a.m. and 3:30 p.m., Monday through Friday.

Children will be assessed in the area of height, weight, vision, hearing, language, cognition, gross and fine motor, self-help, and social-emotional skills. Following the screening, results will be shared with parents or caregivers. This assessment provides families with an opportunity to see how their child is progressing in relationship to children of the same age.

If a child displays an area of concern, further assessment will be scheduled at the parents’ or caregivers’ convenience. This additional visit will let the teacher and therapists further assess a child in the areas of concern.

For more information, contact the Thomas Edison Early Childhood Center at 419.238.4019.