T. James O’Neill, 79, passed away at 10:30 p.m. Friday, January 5, 2018, at his residence in rural Middle Point.

He was born October 3, 1938, in Putnam County, the son of James W. O’Neill and Ann E. (Adams) Townsend, who both preceded him in death. On November 18, 1961, he married the former Janet Louise Shaffer, who died March 23, 2015.

Survivors include three children, Kevin J. (Connie) O’Neill of New Bremen, Cheryl (Shawn) Klinker of Van Wert, and Brian (Jody) O’Neill of Rockford; nine grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; a brother, Patrick (Phyllis) O’Neill of Mendon; and a stepbrother, Bill Townsend.

His stepfather, Merle Townsend, and a stepbrother, Larry Townsend, also preceded him in death.

Funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m. Thursday, January 11, at Cowan & Son Funeral Home in Van Wert, with John Rager officiating. Burial will follow in Ridge Cemetery in Ridge Township.

Visitation is from noon until the time of services Thursday at the funeral home.

Preferred memorials: Venedocia Lions Club.

