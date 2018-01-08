Submitted information

NEW HAVEN – The Van Wert Cougars finished 9th out of 15 schools at the Bill Kerbel Invitational at New Haven High School on Satuday.

The Cougars were led by tournament champions Gabe Steyer (132) and Isaiah Bretz (138). Ryan Pratt (152) placed fourth for the Cougars.

Here are Van Wert wrestlers and results are from Saturday’s Invitational:

126- Ben Lange, 2-2

132- Gabe Steyer, 3-0 (Champion) 3 falls

138- Isaiah Bretz, 3-0 (Champion)

145- Macein Bigham, 0-2

152- Ryan Pratt, 2-2 4th place

160- Malachi Battle, 1-2