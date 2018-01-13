VW independent/submitted information

Van Wert County Republicans will hold their monthly Friday Luncheon on January 19 at Willow Bend Country Club. The doors will open at 11:30 a.m. and the program begins at noon.

Featured speaker will be Judge Mary DeGenero of the 7th Ohio District Court of Appeals, who is also a candidate for the Supreme Court of Ohio.

Also attending and providing observations after a brief stint in office is new State Senator Rob McColley of Napoleon, who replaced Cliff Hite in the 1st District, and will also be on the ballot in May.

This is another solid “twin spin” of state level Republicans visiting Van Wert. The cost for the meal is $10 and no RSVP is required.