Rose M. Hilvers, 78, of Delphos, died Friday, January 12, 2018, at Vancrest Health Care Center in Delphos.

She was born July 12, 1939, in Elgin, the daughter of Clarence and Freda (Donaldson) Kill, who both preceded her in death. On June 25, 1960, she married Lawrence Hilvers of Delphos, who survives.

Other survivors include a son, Keith Hilvers of Delphos; two daughters, Sherry (Ron) Etzkorn of Delphos and Bev (Dan) Maag of Kalida; one brother, Alfred Kill (Catherine Miller) of Delphos; four sisters, Marty (Louie) Hotz of Paulding, Kathy (Bill) Courtney of Delphos, Bert (Ron) Schimmoeller of Delphos, and Rita (Sam) Utrup of Delphos; a sister-in-law, Margaret Sterling of Delphos; six grandchildren; one sister-in-law, Margaret Sterling

A brother, Elmer Kill; two infant brothers, Ralph and Carl; two brothers-in-law, Lavern Hilvers and Lester Sterling; and a sister-in-law, Louise Kill, also preceded her in death.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Monday, January 15, at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church in Delphos, with Father Douglas Taylor officiating. Burial will follow in St. John the Baptist Cemetery in Landeck.

Visitation is from 2-8 p.m. Sunday, January 14, at Harter and Schier Funeral Home in Delphos, where a Landeck Catholic Ladies of Columbia Auxiliary service will be held at 3 p.m., a Delphos Eagles Auxiliary Service at 3:15 p.m., and a parish wake at 7:30 that evening.

Preferred memorials: Shriners Hospital for Children.

