Robert L. “Bob” Mager, 79, of Delphos, died Wednesday, January 3, 2018, at his residence, surrounded by his family.

He was born June 19, 1938, in Ohio City to Ray and Ardolia (Collins) Mager, who both preceded him in death. On April 30, 1960, he married Madelyn L. Horstman, who died July 3, 1996.

Survivors include four sons, Scott (Deb) Mager of Littleton, Colorado, Andrew (Tammi) Mager of Parker, Colorado, Jim (Angela) Mager of Kerrville, Texas, and Curt (Christine) Mager of Austin, Texas; two daughters, Ann (Randy) Rahrig of Bourbonnais, Illinois and Trish Mager Paxson of Delphos; 14 grandchildren; three great-grandchildren, and two on the way; and three brothers, Jim Mager of League City, Texas, Bill (Nancy) Winters of New Haven, Indiana, and Terry (Bobbie Turner) Rogers of Oregon.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Saturday, January 6, at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church in Delphos, with Father Doug Taylor officiating. Burial will follow in St. John’s Catholic Cemetery in Delphos, with graveside military honors rendered by the Delphos Veterans Council.

Visitation is from 4-8 p.m. Friday, January 5, at Harter and Schier Funeral Home in Delphos, where a parish wake to begin at 7:30 that evening.

Memorial contributions: St. John’s Parish Foundation.

Condolences may be expressed at www.harterandschier.com.