Van Wert independent

The Van Wert Police Department announced the arrest of a robbery suspect over the weekend.

Police had been seeking information on the whereabouts of Nowelle N. Finger, 26, who was wanted in connection with a robbery at the Guest Keeper motel on North Washington Street.

Lieutenant Doug Weigle reported Tuesday morning that Finger had been arrested at 6:42 a.m. Saturday, December 30, while in the 400 block of North Jefferson Street. A coat believed to belong to Finger when arrested had narcotics and drug paraphernalia in the pockets. Police said one of the substances found in the coat tested positive for methamphetamine.

Finger was taken to the Van Wert County Correctional Facility following her arrest and will make an initial appearance in Van Wert Municipal Court via video at 10 a.m. Tuesday. Additional drug possession charges are being reviewed by the Van Wert County Prosecutor’s Office.

Finger was wanted in connection with a robbery that allegedly took place November 17, 2017, at the Guest Keeper, that allegedly netted $2,300 in cash.