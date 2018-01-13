VW independent/submitted information

PAULDING — Paulding Putnam Electric Cooperative (PPEC) residential members will see a slight increase of around $3 a month beginning in March 2018. The electric co-op hasn’t had an increase in over four years, but recently underwent a cost of service study that indicated the small increase was necessary.

“The PPEC trustees and employees work hard to deliver electric power that is reliable, safe, and cost-competitive with our neighboring utilities,” said PPEC President and CEO George Carter. “Be assured that we are working to keep your rates competitive, while still working to replace aging facilities, increase efficiency and improve our service reliability. This slight rate adjustment will assist in those efforts.”

Over the last several years, PPEC has invested in rebuilding its electric plant by rebuilding substations, replacing old wires, and increasing maintenance and tree cutting. This is all in an effort to minimize customer outage time.

“To me, an electric company has just one main measurement — is the power on, do I have good service reliability?” Carter added. “If your power isn’t on, then little else matters! We don’t take this rate adjustment lightly and have done everything possible to minimize its impact on you, our member-owners, but our main objective is to keep the lights on and, in order to do that, we must invest in our infrastructure.”

Commercial and industrial rates will also see an adjustment. The monthly bill will vary depending on the usage and demand charge.

Members wanting more info on the rate adjustment can find all the information posted at www.PPEC.coop or call 800.686.2357. Members can also work at conserving energy to shave off the extra $3 they will incur beginning in March.

