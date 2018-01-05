Lincolnview High School senior Chayten Overholt is 2018’s first Van Wert independent/Northwest Ohio Welch Trophy Student Athlete of the Week. Overholt, who was nominated by coach Brett Hammons, stars on the basketball court and the baseball diamond for the Lancers. “Chayten is one of the hardest working players I have ever coached,” Hammons said. “He has been a great leader of our team, and has improved every year I have coached him.” Coaches and athletic directors may nominate student-athletes for the weekly award by sending an email to sports@thevwindependent.com. Winners will receive a T-shirt courtesy of Northwest Ohio Welch Trophy, 1034 Westwood Drive, Van Wert. Scott Truxell/Van Wert independent